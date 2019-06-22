Raga Garage brings together Carnatic and European music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is known for its art-loving audience. Whether it is a traditional art form or Western mix, it always has a set of audience to appreciate it. This weekend, both fans of classical and contemporary music can experience a unique blend of Indian Carnatic and European classical sounds at ‘Raga Garage’, a violin concert.

Layered with contemporary ornamentation and topped with exotic as well as ethnic rhythms, Raga Garage offers a pleasant music experience for masses and connoisseurs alike. The concert will be led by Dr Jyotsna Srikanth on the violin, Robert Atchison (from Lion King Musical, London) on western classical violin, Shadrach Solomon on the piano and Karthik Mani on the drums. The troupe has tailored its works to attract fans of classical and contemporary music of all ages.

Srikanth is well-versed in south Indian classical music alongside having formal western classical music education. She has been featured in many global music events and venues like WOMAD - UK, Red Violin Festival - Wales, BBC Proms. Having played the violin for nearly 300 Indian films, she is currently working on numerous large-scale music experiments and collaborations. She is the artistic director of ‘London International Arts Festival’.

Atchison is a violinist with the critically-acclaimed London Piano Trio and tours regularly with them throughout the UK and Europe. Atchison’s recordings are many and varied, including the Telemann Twelve Fantasias and the complete Sonatas and Partitas of J S Bach. And more recently Vivaldi Four Seasons with Sir Michael Gambon narrating the sonnets, which has received rave reviews from magazines such as Gramophone.

Shadrach Solomon, composer, arranger, pianist and music producer, has mastered the skills of playing Indian Ragas on the piano. He has worked with renowned musicians and music producers in India and abroad providing background scores to commercial movies and documentaries.Raga Garage will be held on June 23 at 8pm at Fandom, Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala.