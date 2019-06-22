Resin art on the rise

Deepthi Gabriela By

BENGALURU: Famed for both its experimental nature and ethereal aesthetics, resin is proving to be particularly popular among today’s creatives community. And many contemporary artists and designers are finding new ways to incorporate the malleable material into their pieces.

Take for instance clay flower artist and interior designer, Poonam Pandey, a self-taught resin artist experimenting with decor, crockery, dinnerware and paintings. “Resin has intrigued me because of its super flowy and shiny texture. Every time I work with it, I find out something new,” said the 34- year-old designer.

The myth that art can only be done by professional artists is proved wrong by Dr Subitcha Krishna, a medical practitioner. According to resin painting and artwork have saved her from her monotonous, stressed career. What started as a hobby has now turned into a deep interest, and Krishna even teaches resin artwork on regular basis at small rented workspace.

Resin art is a fun, experimental and an aesthetically pleasing medium that gives a rather magical end product as designers describe. Not just the shiny, glossy finish but also the scratch-free, waterproof quality and high durability are the reasons behind the sudden interest. “Resin décor is my best product as it gives a

subtle yet glossy outlook and blends well with my job as an interior designer. It is highly intriguing how such small tint left on the base results in a magical product,” said Megha Goel, a 25-year-old interior designer.

According to Vikram Shenoy, a 22-year-old dental student from MS Ramaiah Dental College, resin art is an alternative to oil and acrylic painting, and enabled her to open up the camouflaged, creative side without any restrictions. “Resin pour art, art preservation through resin, sealing and glass trays with real flowers sealed with resin are the few model of resin art. I participated at a ‘Resin Art Workshop’ by Fortune Chemi sue to peer pressure and this just awoke the inner artist in me. I am not just an aspiring dentist but also a resin artist,” he said.