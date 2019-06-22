By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first thing that comes to our mind when we hear the word ‘cake’ is a celebration. Be it for a birthday, wedding, party, or any occasion it may be, there comes a time where people gather to cut the cake. While baking a cake and its taste mattered the most before, its visual appeal plays a vital role in today’s world. That’s when sugar art and cake decoration came into the picture.

Gone are the days when people were satisfied with the flavours and textures alone. The growing trend of decoration has also led to new and improved techniques to present a cake in the best way possible which is mastered. While there are already different types of icing on the cakes, a celebration based on themes have paved a way for creative and unique colours, character or place specific designs, and structures and so on.

Sugar flowers, cake toppers, other decorative sugar art not just make a cake look beautiful but also showcase the time and effort taken by the artist to master in the field. Anything can be replicated in the form of a cake in 2D or 3D form to an extent of creating a complete hyper-realistic work.

Sugar art comes in various forms and shapes. In sugar artistry we focus on creating edible art by using portions of sugar paste such as gum paste or fondant and manipulating them into sculptures, flowers and plants in a way that delights our clients; and this goes a long way in making many customers happy and more romantic , enabling them to honour their emotions for each other.

– Chef Samie J Ramchandran is the director of sugar art at Whitecaps International School of Pastry