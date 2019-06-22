Home Cities Bengaluru

Techies, managers, dentist, scientist create anthem for World Music Day

The singers include techies, a dentist, a scientist from Indian Institute of Science, CEO of company, and an HR manager, none of whom is a professional singer.

The singers of From Mug to Mike include techies, a dentist, a scientist from Indian Institute of Science, CEO of company, and an HR manager

By Jennifer Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As World Music Day rolled past, Bengaluru-based From Mug To Mike, in collaboration with In The Mix Studios, Mumbai, released a World Music Day Anthem - Sangeet Mera Ishq Hai on Friday. With a simple title, yet one that is remarkably apt for all music lovers, Sunil Koshy, co-founder of From Mug To Mike, says the aim was to create a song that would resonate among all music lovers.

Composed by Sunil Koshy, written by Mumbai-based lyricist, Saahil Sultanpuri, mixed and mastered by Saibu V Simon and conceptualist by Archana Hallikeri, co-founder of From Mug To Mike, the song is a fusion of classical Indian music with western elements like the saxophone and cello mixed into the melodies of the violin and flute.

The singers include techies, a dentist, a scientist from Indian Institute of Science, CEO of company, and an HR manager, none of whom is a professional singer. Rakhi Pait Chowdhury, one of the singers, is a scientist at Syngene International Ltd and completed her PhD from IISc, Bangalore. “I loved the concept of the song, the fusion of Indian classical music with western music and how the lyrics capture the spirit of those who love music,” says Chowdhury, for whom music has always been her passion.  

“I sang in my school and college days but there was a long gap during which I did not sing,” she adds.  
Shot on the beaches of Kochi, the video is tastefully shot with visuals of the sea and the singers harmonising with each other on the shores. “The aim of the music video is simple. It is to represent the love of music of a person,” says Koshy.

Calling all bathroom singers

The duo, both former techies, left their jobs to pursue music. From Mug To Mike is a production studio for all amateur singers, and those who are too intimidated by the seeming complexity of singing professionally. “We conduct workshops to help bathroom singers develop their style, teach them techniques like pitch control and voice exercises and give them a behind the scenes look and experience into the process of making a song in a studio.” These workshops are mostly held during weekends and they have conducted over 400 workshops in the last six years. The studio gives a platform to budding singers and has has released a number of original songs and music videos.

World Music Day
