‘Unplanned growth is making Bengaluru most dreaded city’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I don’t know where to begin about the issues that need immediate attention in Bengaluru. One of the major problems is water. I recently read an article which questioned if Bangalore is doomed to be the next Cape Town. The unplanned growth of the city and lack of co-ordination between departments, insensitivity towards finding solutions for issues like garbage, rejuvenation of lakes, drainage systems, vehicle population, permission for number of high rises without city’s capacity to provide water, electricity, waste management solutions, collapse of governance is making the Silicon Valley of the country one of the most dreaded cities in the recent past.

The will of the government and people’s participation towards basic civic issues such as waste management, management of water, not using plastics, keeping surroundings clean will help. . In the next two to three years, I hope there’s good governance and accountability, which can revive the past glory of the city.

India has become very divisive, thanks to our representatives driving this. But as PM says “India first” irrespective of religious and economic differences, everyone must strive for the nation’s happiness quotient to go up. Education has to be revamped at the grassroot level. It is also unfortunate that no one is addressing sports, which is a multi-billion industry globally and can aid in the development of children and youth of the nation.

Solution: Timelines for completion of projects, finding solutions to urgent issues and the will to implement them irrespective of vested interests, co-ordination between various departments with the vision of Bengaluru first, will ensure development and progress

Ashwini Nachappa Educationist (KALS) and former International Athlete Founder, Ashwini’s Sports Foundation (ASF)