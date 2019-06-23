Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to study citizens’ timings to tackle garbage 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is studying the timings of citizens in order to tackle the garbage situation in the city and to prevent black spots.

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal, Garbage Mountain, Dumpyard

Image of garbage used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is studying the timings of citizens in order to tackle the garbage situation in the city and to prevent black spots. This is the first time that BBMP has divided Bengalureans into various sections based on their lifestyle and work timings.

The BBMP has found that those who work till late at night, are unable to get up early in the morning to hand over their garbage to pourakarmikas. To ensure that they do not throw garbage everywhere, the civic body is thinking of solutions. 

BBMP Special Commissioner (IT and Finance), Randeep D, told The New Indian Express that there was a need to understand the timings of people and the areas they reside in to manage the city’s waste. A budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to up segregated waste receival kiosks. 

The only manned segregated waste receival kiosk in the city was set up six months ago at Wind Tunnel Road. It was set up with the help of an Sahaas, an NGO. The CEO of the NGO Divya Tiwari said that this was set up as an alternate channel for those who did not give their waste to the BBMP. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Garbage
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp