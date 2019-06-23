BBMP to study citizens’ timings to tackle garbage 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is studying the timings of citizens in order to tackle the garbage situation in the city and to prevent black spots. This is the first time that BBMP has divided Bengalureans into various sections based on their lifestyle and work timings.

The BBMP has found that those who work till late at night, are unable to get up early in the morning to hand over their garbage to pourakarmikas. To ensure that they do not throw garbage everywhere, the civic body is thinking of solutions.

BBMP Special Commissioner (IT and Finance), Randeep D, told The New Indian Express that there was a need to understand the timings of people and the areas they reside in to manage the city’s waste. A budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated to up segregated waste receival kiosks.



The only manned segregated waste receival kiosk in the city was set up six months ago at Wind Tunnel Road. It was set up with the help of an Sahaas, an NGO. The CEO of the NGO Divya Tiwari said that this was set up as an alternate channel for those who did not give their waste to the BBMP.