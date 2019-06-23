Home Cities Bengaluru

Blue corner notice against IMA owner

A BCN is issued to locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

IMA scam

Family investors seen outside IMA Jewels at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner Notice (BCN) against the absconding managing director of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mohammed Mansoor Khan. According to the SIT, based on their request, the Interpol division of the Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a BCN against Mansoor, who is said to have escaped to Dubai on June 8 from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. 

“Mansoor’s passport has also been impounded following the Interpol notice making it difficult for him to move from one country to another,” said an official source. 

“A BCN notice is a diluted request against an accused, who is known to have fled the country as against a Red Corner Notice,” he said. 

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the SIT has reportedly got some good leads in the IMA Ponzi scheme scam, following the interrogation of the 13 directors of the company, who have been arrested in the case. 
‘Escape was planned months ago’

“Mansoor planned his escape months ago. There were signs of his desperation but he never gave any indication that he would escape,” he added. 

