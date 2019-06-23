Residents stage protest for e-khata

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 200 apartment owners of Provident Sunworth Apartments staged a six-hour long protest on Saturday in front of the builder’s marketing office on Mysuru Road demanding they get the e-khata for their houses, purchased three years ago.

The protest, which began at 11 am finished at 5 pm after a representative of Provident Housing Limited assured them that they would get their khatas within 120 days. The owners, suffering from numerous financial problems, have demanded they be given the documents within 30 days. Most of these apartment owners have paid anywhere between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 45 lakh to purchase an apartment in Phase-I.

A senior citizen (name withheld), wants to register the flat in the name of his wife. Though the property has been registered in his name and the sale deed completed, the property cannot be made as a gift deed in her name in the absence of the katha certificate.

One of the protestors Sujit Deshpande said, “We are not able to sell the property, mortgage it, pay our property tax or do anything in the absence of the e-khata.” He pointed out that the builder did not submit the required documents via the e-khata portal which was mandatory in case of properties that fall under Gram Panchayat limits.

Asked for their response, a representative of the builder said, “Our legal team is travelling as of now. We will get back.”