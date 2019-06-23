Home Cities Bengaluru

Shivajinagar to have skywalks, mobility hub soon

A Detailed Project Report is being prepared by Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka Limited (iDeCK).

Published: 23rd June 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to provide seamless movement in the Shivajinagar area, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Bengaluru Smart City Limited plans to set up an integrated mobility hub. It will be built at Rs 50 crore. A Detailed Project Report is being prepared by Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka Limited (iDeCK).

“The mobility hub will include skywalks and dedicated parking spaces. It will connect the Metro and bus stand to nearby areas of importance. The DPR will be submitted in 15 days. This is part of the area-based development of Shivajinagar,” said special commissioner (projects) of  BBMP Ravikumar Surpur.

“The mobility hub will have the Metro connecting to BMTC bus stand. Shivajinagar Metro station will be underground while the BMTC bus stand will be at the ground level. Skywalks will connect them, which will extend to Russell Market, Bowring Hospital and the church. At present, people bring their own vehicles and try to find parking there, which causes congestion. With the integrated hub, they will be able to commute easily by foot,” said BBMP superintendent engineer Raghavendra Prasad. 

BMRCL is planning to build the Metro station under Chota Maidan playground as a part of the Gottigere-Nagawara line. An official from iDeCK said, “The existing entry and exit points of Shivajinagar bus stand will have to be modified for seamless connectivity to the Metro station. With the redevelopment of Russell market, a person can walk to the Metro or bus station without using the road. The heritage market which is in shambles will also be improved.”

