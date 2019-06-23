Two men murdered in two separate incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were murdered in two separate incidents in the city on Saturday. In the first case, a 27-year-old street vendor, Arun, was stabbed to death in middle of the road in Sidddapura near Jayanagar. The accused, Sameer, is still at large.

The police said that Arun resided in Dayananda Nagar along with his father. He used to repair kitchen appliances. Sameer, who owns a shop in Siddapura, fought with them saying that their business would affect his daily work. On Thursday, Sameer had a quarrel Arun’s father. On Friday Arun went to his shop and quarrelled with him. In a fit of rage, Sameer and his friends attacked and stabbed him. Passersby who noticed the incident alerted Siddapura police who shifted the body for postmortem. Efforts are on to nab the assailants.

In the second incident, a 38-year-old painter was stabbed to death by his friends after a drunken brawl in Kengeri. The deceased is Rajshekar, a resident of Ullala Upanagara.

The police said that the incident took place late at night at an under construction site where Rajshekar and his friends had gone to consume alcohol. Soon, they started quarrelling. One of them slit his throat and they fled. His body was found by neighbours on early morning on Saturday. They alerted the police about the same. The police are yet to arrest the accused. The motive for the murder unknown.