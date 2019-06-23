Home Cities Bengaluru

Want to serve the needy: AIIMS topper

Bhavesh’s mother Sangeetha said that he had scored 97.5 per cent in his PUC II exams and secured 10th rank in medical as well as in engineering.

BANGARPET (KOLAR): “I have decided to choose radiology as it enables me to help the needy through teleradiology,” said Dr Bhavesh, who secured first rank in the entrance test for the AIIMS post-graduation programme.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Dr Bhavesh said that technical advancement in the field of radiology helps in the better diagnosis of ailments. “Through tele-radiology, one can diagnose diseases, and the images and other details of the diseases can be shared with various radiologist across the globe,” he said.

Dr Bhavesh said after completing the three-year radiology course, he will decide if he wants to start his own practice or join any hospital. “My aim is to serve people especially in the rural areas as they do not have access to quality health care. I will do my best in identifying diseases through tele-radiology,” he said.

Bhavesh had also bagged first rank in entrance tests for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh and fifth rank in JIPMER in Puducherry. He, however, has decided to select AIIMS for radiology course.

Bhavesh’s mother Sangeetha said that he had scored 97.5 per cent in his PUC II exams and secured 10th rank in medical as well as in engineering. He joined Surathkal National Institute of Technology, but later discontinued there after two months only to join Bangalore Medical College. 

