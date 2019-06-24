3 yrs later, KSR station finally gets 3rd entrance

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life will soon get easier for passengers who have to take a train or bus after alighting from Majestic Metro Station. The new foot overbridge (FOB) on Gubbi Thotadappa Road, popularly called Station Road, has finally been completed and it will lead to the third entrance to the station, set to be opened shortly. A 300-metre path inside the railway station will take people directly to Platform 1. A sprawling parking lot for two-wheelers and four-wheelers too has been readied.

Every since the Majestic Metro Station was declared open in June 2017, commuters have to make a dash across the congested road, risking life and limb, to reach the railway station. Now things will become easier for them.

The third entrance, built on 1.3 acres, was supposed to be ready in August 2016. However, the delay in constructing the FOB delayed that as well. “We gave permission to BMRCL a year-and-a-half ago to put the FOB in place. They later entrusted the job to BBMP, which took some time. It is finally being completed and will be opened shortly,” a senior railway official said.

KSR station has a footfall of almost 2.5 lakh people daily and the existing two entries experience massive vehicular congestion early in the morning and late in the evening.“Vehicles can now enter the station as soon as they turn into this road and the congestion will also come down,” another official added.

Passengers who need to board trains from Platform 1, will benefit hugely as the path takes you directly to the platform, he added.

A ticketing office has been built at the end of this path for public to procure unreserved tickets or platform tickets before entering the platform. Deployment of security staffers and installation of baggage scanners are being finalised now, he said.

MP to give D50L to KSR stn

MP P C Mohan has announced that he will contribute Rs 50 lakh from his MPLAD funds to create additional passenger amenities at KSR railway station, including the installation of extra toilets in the upper class waiting room. “I am ready to provide more funds if needed,” he said.