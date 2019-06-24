Home Cities Bengaluru

Facebook 'friend' rapes Bengaluru woman on pretext of helping her find rented house

The accused identified as Tippeswamy who also sent objectionable pictures to her later blackmailed her for an additional Rs 50,000.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

A day after the brutal rape of a nine-month-old girl was reported in Warangal, another minor was raped in the heart of Hyderabad.
By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman filed a police complaint against her Facebook friend for allegedly raping her while she was unconscious. Based on her complaint, Amrutahalli police have arrested the accused. According to the complaint, the accused, Tippeswamy (35), a resident of Dodda Gubbi, befriended the victim, Kavya (name changed), on Facebook four months ago. They would chat regularly.
Police said that one day, Tippeswamy went to her office to meet her.

After that, they started talking over the phone regularly and even met a few times. Tippeswamy knew that Kavya needed a house to lease and he promised to help her. Convinced, Kavya borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a friend and gave it to Tippeswamy.On June 14, he said he would take her to a couple of houses in Jakkur Layout. However, on meeting Kavya, he drove till Chikkaballapura instead.

They ate food at a restaurant and Tippeswamy brought her some juice. After consuming the juice, Kavya said that she started feeling drowsy. So he took her to a hotel room. She alleged that when she woke up, she realised that she had been raped.

He later dropped her home. Around 11.45 pm the same day, Tippeswamy sent Kavya objectionable pictures of her in the hotel room and told her that if she does not give him Rs 50,000 he would circulate the pictures online, police said.

“He also sent my pictures to another number, the screenshots of which he sent me. I got scared and got in touch with a social worker. They tried to reach Tippeswamy and asked him to delete the videos but he didn’t respond,” she said.

An investigating officer from Amrutahalli police station said they arrested Tippeswamy after finding her pictures on his phone. Apart from blackmailing her, Tippeswamy also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the ransom demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape bengaluru crime against women facebook friend cyber crime bengaluru rape case
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp