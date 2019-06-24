Facebook 'friend' rapes Bengaluru woman on pretext of helping her find rented house

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman filed a police complaint against her Facebook friend for allegedly raping her while she was unconscious. Based on her complaint, Amrutahalli police have arrested the accused. According to the complaint, the accused, Tippeswamy (35), a resident of Dodda Gubbi, befriended the victim, Kavya (name changed), on Facebook four months ago. They would chat regularly.

Police said that one day, Tippeswamy went to her office to meet her.

After that, they started talking over the phone regularly and even met a few times. Tippeswamy knew that Kavya needed a house to lease and he promised to help her. Convinced, Kavya borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from a friend and gave it to Tippeswamy.On June 14, he said he would take her to a couple of houses in Jakkur Layout. However, on meeting Kavya, he drove till Chikkaballapura instead.

They ate food at a restaurant and Tippeswamy brought her some juice. After consuming the juice, Kavya said that she started feeling drowsy. So he took her to a hotel room. She alleged that when she woke up, she realised that she had been raped.

He later dropped her home. Around 11.45 pm the same day, Tippeswamy sent Kavya objectionable pictures of her in the hotel room and told her that if she does not give him Rs 50,000 he would circulate the pictures online, police said.

“He also sent my pictures to another number, the screenshots of which he sent me. I got scared and got in touch with a social worker. They tried to reach Tippeswamy and asked him to delete the videos but he didn’t respond,” she said.

An investigating officer from Amrutahalli police station said they arrested Tippeswamy after finding her pictures on his phone. Apart from blackmailing her, Tippeswamy also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the ransom demand.