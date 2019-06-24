Farmathon connects farmers with Bengaluru techies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday, hundreds of farmers got the opportunity to connect with the urban youth at the National Farmathon, an event that attempts to bring together those who support and those involved in natural farming. It was an opportunity for IT professionals in Bengaluru to recognise the tireless effort of farmers. The event that took place at Electronics City saw a fusion of cultures, with many getting an opportunity to understand natural and integral farming methods.

The event highlighted sustainable farming, community farming and shared resources. The brainchild of Atchuta, founder of non-profit organisation, Estah Society, National Farmathon aims to engage with the best minds from across India for the well-being of farmers.



The first event was a 5-km run, Farmathon Run, as techies of different IT companies expressed solidarity with the farmers. “Most of us are just consumers and don’t know the pains and challenges. The farmers work really hard to make India independent economically and self-reliant. I am glad that I met and understood the way farmers work,” said Raghavendra, a techie.

At present, Estah supports more than 1,200 farmers across five south Indian states. In the next one year, National Farmathon is proposed to be conducted across 12 cities in India to help farmers understand scientific methods.



The biggest challenge for farmers is the risks and dangers of genetically modified and hybrid seeds. The Farmathons aim to be an initiative that will help them to not be dependent on multinational agri companies, which walk away with a large share of the output or the income.



Ensuring food security in the fast-diminishing agricultural land areas and increasing water scarcity are posing to be a challenge. So, the farmathon focuses on water conservation techniques that are needed in modern day farming.



“Farmers need to save water, reduce fertiliser and pesticide usage and at same time, use natural resources to boost yield,” said Krishna Reddy, a farmer supported by Hyderabad-based SVR Group.