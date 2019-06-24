Home Cities Bengaluru

Farmathon connects farmers with Bengaluru techies

The event that took place at Electronics City saw a fusion of cultures, with many getting an opportunity to understand natural and integral farming methods. 

Published: 24th June 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

The event was an opportunity for IT professionals in Bengaluru to recognise the tireless effort of farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Sunday, hundreds of farmers got the opportunity to connect with the urban youth at the National Farmathon, an event that attempts to bring together those who support and those involved in natural farming. It was an opportunity for IT professionals in Bengaluru to recognise the tireless effort of farmers. The event that took place at Electronics City saw a fusion of cultures, with many getting an opportunity to understand natural and integral farming methods. 

The event highlighted sustainable farming, community farming and shared resources. The brainchild of Atchuta, founder of non-profit organisation, Estah Society, National Farmathon aims to engage with the best minds from across India for the well-being of farmers.

The first event was a 5-km run, Farmathon Run, as techies of different IT companies expressed solidarity with the farmers. “Most of us are just consumers and don’t know the pains and challenges. The farmers work really hard to make India independent economically and self-reliant. I am glad that I met and understood the way farmers work,” said Raghavendra, a techie.

At present, Estah supports more than 1,200 farmers across five south Indian states. In the next one year, National Farmathon is proposed to be conducted across 12 cities in India to help farmers understand scientific methods.

The biggest challenge for farmers is the risks and dangers of genetically modified and hybrid seeds. The Farmathons aim to be an initiative that will help them to not be dependent on multinational agri companies, which walk away with a large share of the output or the income.

Ensuring food security in the fast-diminishing agricultural land areas and increasing water scarcity are posing to be a challenge. So, the farmathon focuses on water conservation techniques that are needed in modern day farming. 

“Farmers need to save water, reduce fertiliser and pesticide usage and at same time, use natural resources to boost yield,” said Krishna Reddy, a farmer supported by Hyderabad-based SVR Group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmathon
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp