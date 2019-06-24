Home Cities Bengaluru

Jailed for sexually assaulting own daughter, Bengaluru convict makes threat call to wife from prison

The 38-year-old man threatened to kill his wife the day he will be released if she did not give a false statement in court so that he could come out. 

Published: 24th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who was convicted for sexually abusing his own daughter, recently spoke to his wife over the phone from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and threatened to kill her on the day he was released.

A 32-year-old woman residing in Austin Town has filed a complaint against her 38-year-old husband with the Ashok Nagar police. In her complaint, she said that on June 14, around 3.30 pm, she had gone to pick up her daughter from school when her husband’s relative followed her and gave his phone to her to talk.  
She realised the person she was speaking to was her husband, who told her to give a false statement in court so that he could come out. If not, he would kill her the day he was released.

The woman got scared and disconnected the call and gave the phone back to the relative. She took her daughter and rushed home. After discussing with her family members and friends, she decided to file a police complaint.

