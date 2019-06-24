KCOCA invoked against eight for kidnapping school principal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) against eight people, including a woman, for allegedly kidnapping a school principal from Vijayanagar and keeping him hostage at a forest in Kollegal. The gang allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom for his release.

The incident took place in February. Bhadraiah, owner and principal of Kiran Public School, was kidnapped by a gang on February 19 when he had gone out for a morning walk. The abductors held him hostage and demanded a ransom. When the plan did not work out, they released Bhadraiah, who later filed a complaint with Vijayanagar police.

“The investigation was handed over to CCB and eight people have been arrested. Investigations revealed that the accused had committed similar organised crimes in the past too,” the police said.

The accused are Ravi, Lakshman Pujari, Karthik M Daulat, Daniel Devaraj, Aiyappa, Kotresh, Ramakrishna and Manjushree.