Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents to submit report to BBMP on lake revival

BBMP is currently working on a Detailed Project Report to rejuvenate the lake.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having conducted a biodiversity survey on Doddakallasandra Lake over a span of 15 months, Action Aid — an NGO — and bird experts are now set to submit a report to BBMP in 10 days. This lake became infamous in 2017 when fishes died due to contamination.

BBMP is currently working on a Detailed Project Report to rejuvenate the lake.“We will submit a report on the current biodiversity of the lake and how to preserve it. We found 69 bird species, 25 butterfly species and 357 tree varieties near the lake. According to the DPR being drafted, they are planning a soup bowl like structure for the lake. We have informed them that this is not a good idea as the lake needs depth and gradient for birds who come here to feed,” said Raghavendra B, a member of Action Aid. He said the removal of vegetation in the bund area is not good for birds.

“We would like to have a say on the DPR as well. Building a stone embankment would mean the plantation would have to be removed, which would cause birds to stop coming here,” he added.

Nanda Ramesh, a bird enthusiast, said, “We have told the BBMP that the lake must have muddy slopes in order to provide food for birds. A soup bowl-like structure would mean no more food for these birds.”
Another suggestion they made was to keep some distance between the walking trail and lake, so birds can forage without fear.

A BBMP official from the Lake Department said, “We plan to dewater and desilt the lake. Once the citizens submit the report, we will look into their suggestions to see if we can incorporate anything. The DPR will be finalised in 15 days and it will be sent to the commissioner for approval after which the state government has to approve it. We expect this process to take 2 months.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru lakes
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp