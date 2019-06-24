Residents to submit report to BBMP on lake revival

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having conducted a biodiversity survey on Doddakallasandra Lake over a span of 15 months, Action Aid — an NGO — and bird experts are now set to submit a report to BBMP in 10 days. This lake became infamous in 2017 when fishes died due to contamination.

BBMP is currently working on a Detailed Project Report to rejuvenate the lake.“We will submit a report on the current biodiversity of the lake and how to preserve it. We found 69 bird species, 25 butterfly species and 357 tree varieties near the lake. According to the DPR being drafted, they are planning a soup bowl like structure for the lake. We have informed them that this is not a good idea as the lake needs depth and gradient for birds who come here to feed,” said Raghavendra B, a member of Action Aid. He said the removal of vegetation in the bund area is not good for birds.

“We would like to have a say on the DPR as well. Building a stone embankment would mean the plantation would have to be removed, which would cause birds to stop coming here,” he added.



Nanda Ramesh, a bird enthusiast, said, “We have told the BBMP that the lake must have muddy slopes in order to provide food for birds. A soup bowl-like structure would mean no more food for these birds.”

Another suggestion they made was to keep some distance between the walking trail and lake, so birds can forage without fear.

A BBMP official from the Lake Department said, “We plan to dewater and desilt the lake. Once the citizens submit the report, we will look into their suggestions to see if we can incorporate anything. The DPR will be finalised in 15 days and it will be sent to the commissioner for approval after which the state government has to approve it. We expect this process to take 2 months.”