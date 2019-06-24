Home Cities Bengaluru

This 4-language fest was tribute to Girish Karnad

The uniqueness of the Karnad Natakotsav (or KaNa) Festival was not lost on Karnad. After the festival, a deeply moved Karnad described it in just one word – “Unprecedented”.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirad Mudur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From May 24 to May 27, 2018, just a little over a year before playwright Girish Karnad passed away, a four-drama festival of his plays was held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall as a tribute to him on completing 80 (just five days before, on May 19). The uniqueness of the Karnad Natakotsav (or KaNa) Festival was not lost on Karnad. After the festival, a deeply moved Karnad described it in just one word – “Unprecedented”.

Its uniqueness lay in the fact that although the festival was organised by Karnad’s fellow community members – Konkani-speaking Chitrapur Saraswats – the plays were staged in four languages – Taledanda in Kannada, Nagamandal in Hindi, Agni Ani Paavsu (Agni Mattu Male) in Konkani and Tughlaq in Marathi.

This multi-lingual experiment meant that the plays would not get the same set of audience on all four days. But it served the purpose of exposing each play to a different set of people, according to Gautam Ubhayakar, a theatre actor-director who retired as a scientist from Defence Research & Development Organisation, and who was one of the brains behind this concept.

“The idea of the festival was: Kannada, because it became his adopted mother tongue and Karnad mainly wrote his classic plays in Kannada and was settled in Karnataka; Hindi, because he won national awards; Konkani, because that was his mother tongue; and Marathi, because he was born in Matheran in Maharashtra,” Ubhayakar said.

The festival was organised by the century-old socio-cultural association, Canara Union, along with Maharashtra Mandal, another institution.  

The plays were staged by four amateur drama groups – Taledanda, directed by Sandeep Pai, under RangaSiri banner; Nagamandal, directed by Gautam Ubhayakar under Ankur banner; Agni Ani Paavsu directed by Shantaprasad Herenjal under Bhumika banner; and Tughlaq, directed by Sujay Ghorpadkar under YUVA banner.

The powerhouse behind the planning was an entrepreneur involved in modular kitchens, Shashank Sanade. He, along with Ubhayakar and artiste Anand Nagarkar, were able to make it a reality.
“We thought we should attempt something that was never tried to pay a befitting tribute to Girish Karnad,” said Sanade. “But getting a cast together for one play being difficult, it would have been a Herculean task to do the same for four. Luckily, Maharashtra Mandal agreed to do Tughlaq in Marathi and RangaSiri decided to put up Taledanda in Kannada,” said Sanade, adding that Nagamandal and Agni Ani Paavsu were staged by members of Canara Union themselves.

“The scale meant that we would have to stage it at the 1,000-plus seater Chowdiah,” he said. “I started working out the costs and projecting revenues to ensure we don’t go out of pocket. We appealed to philanthropists and culturally-inclined foundations to contribute so we could subsidise the ticket costs.”

The organisers feel they were lucky the festival bore fruit when Karnad was there. While acknowledging the tribute, Karnad said in a message: “My grateful thanks to the members of the Canara Union for the immense honour of the Natakotsav bestowed on me. Unprecedented!”That was his last message to Ubhayakar, a die-hard fan of Karnad, who has vowed never to delete it from his phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp