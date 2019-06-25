5-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 5- year-old boy died after a group of street dogs attacked him in Hejjegowdana Palya in Soladevanahalli on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Durgesh. His parents Mallappa and Mallesh who work as daily wage labourers are natives of Sedam in Kalaburagi.

The police said that the around eight dogs attacked him around afternoon when he was walking nearby construction site where his father was busy at work. The onlookers rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. The child succumbed to injuries around 4 PM.

A case has been filed against Grampanchayath and Soladevanahalli police are further investigating.