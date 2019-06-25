Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man arrested for brutally assaulting seven-year-old stepson

The Bengaluru child helpline received a call saying that a boy was being brutally thrashed by his father every day and that the child was kept locked inside a room.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A seven-year-old boy who was being beaten by a man, who claimed to be his stepfather, has been rescued after neighbours alerted child helpline.

The man, in an inebriated state, would regularly lock the boy in a room and beat him. He has been arrested on charges under the Juvenile Justice Act and other IPC sections pertaining to assault.

The child helpline received a call on June 21 around, saying that a boy was being brutally thrashed by his father every day and that the child was kept locked inside a room.

The caller told the helpline that they regularly hear the boy’s screams for help.

The very next day at 11 am, a child helpline team rushed to the address given by the caller and traced the boy’s house in Bhoganahalli.

On entering the house, they found the boy with severe injuries. The child’s stepfather was not at home at the time. The rescuers learnt that his stepfather Basappa (name changed) had beaten him.

The previous day, Basappa had come home drunk and beat him for an hour. He allegedly tried strangling the boy and threw him on the floor, causing him to injure his neck and face.

Basappa did not bother taking him to a hospital, nor did he allow his wife to do so.

An investigating officer said that this was not the first time Basappa has assaulted the boy. They learnt that Basappa and the boy’s mother were living together with the child for two years before they got married.

After their marriage, the father allegedly started hating the boy. Basappa and the boy’s mother both work as labourers. Basappa has been sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhoganahalli Bengaluru child helpline Bengaluru Bengaluru crimes against children
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp