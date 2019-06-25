Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's civic body seeks help from Medical Education Department to combat dengue

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has now sought the help of the Medical Education Department to help increase awareness on dengue.

Published: 25th June 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has now sought the help of the Medical Education Department to help increase awareness on dengue.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now sought the help of the Medical Education Department to help increase awareness of dengue.

According to BBMP records, the city has already reported 729 cases this year, which is a 26 per cent increase from last year. “To create more awareness, the help of nursing students has been sought. 2,000 nursing students to go door-to-door to check for stagnant water, which acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, is what the BBMP aims for this year,” said chief health officer of Public Health Manoranjan Hegde.

The letter was written three days ago and they are yet to receive a response from the department. This is the first time that additional help of such magnitude has been sought for.

Hegde said that time was ticking as monsoon has picked up and the cases have also increased. He said fogging areas alone will not help.

He said there was a need to ensure that there was no stagnant water. The BBMP staffers along with helpers and Asha workers are from going door to door creating awareness and checking their water storage spaces like overhead tanks and unused containers.

The BBMP has also gone a step ahead and is checking kitchens of people, residing in economically weaker sections and low lying areas.

The health workers are checking dirty utensils where water stagnates and mosquitoes breed.

The BBMP commissioner also held a meeting recently to address this and issued directions to all officials to ensure that there was no stagnant water.

This also includes dug-up roadsides for civil works.

The BBMP has a strength of 600 people in 135 wards.

Of the total wards, 63 are being looked after by 500 Health and Family Welfare Department officials. The BBMP has asked for 2,000 nursing students to reach out to locals, especially women and children at homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Dengue awareness Manoranjan Hegde Bengaluru dengue awareness
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp