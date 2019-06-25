Home Cities Bengaluru

Need more support, less stigma surrounding career choices in hospitality, demand women

To discuss innumerable troubles faced by women while making career choices, The India Nightlife Convention, presented a panel discussion to make nightlife sector a comfortable field for women. 

Musician Monica Dogra (right) took to the DJ console after the panel discussion.

By Dona Dey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most women are well aware of the stigma that surrounds their career choices, which come in the form of ‘concern’ from not just family members, but also from the industries they seek out for jobs.

To discuss the innumerable troubles that women have to tackle regarding career choices, The India Nightlife Convention and Awards (INCA), in association with Heineken, presented ‘Sisterhood Soiree’, a panel discussion to make the nightlife sector a comfortable work culture for women.

The event recently took place at one of the popular pubs in the city. The panellists included musician Monica Dogra, film actress Ragini Dwivedi, sportsperson  Nikki Ponnappa among others.

The panellists discussed various job sectors, which are still considered ‘unsafe’ for women. Women choosing to be bouncers, DJs and bartenders are frowned upon even by their family members.

Dogra said, “When talked about women being in different job sectors and matching shoulders with men, we are not competing with them, but I think this is about complementing each other. We, men or women, need each other at every step.”

She added, “After years of subjugation of women, events like Sister Soiree are needed.”    

Restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani mentioned how hiring women is benefitting the hospitality industry and how they emerge equally successful in the sector. “I believe women are natural multi-taskers and they are very calm-headed to manage enterprises. I make sure to hire more and more martial-arts trained female bouncers and managers for my enterprise. A woman at the door and a man at the door makes a whole lot of difference,” he said.

Other panellists, including restaurateurs Meghna Vakada and Amit Roy, business leaders Gurpreet Singh and Bhargavi Naidu, presented their points over making a comfortable environment for women in the hospitality sectors. Later, Dogra took to the DJ console to make the event an entertaining venture.

