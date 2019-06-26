Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops arrest #BEiR pub owner for death of duo

In his statement Chandan said he had given it on lease to Abhishek Kulkarni, after managing it for a few years. Chandan said he had not visited the pub for the past few months.

Bier pub

Bier Pub at the church street in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police on Tuesday arrested Chandan Mudigere, owner of #BEiR pub, where Pavan and Veda fell to their death from the second floor of the building on Church Street, last Friday. The police probing the case have recorded the statement of eight people, including two eye-witnesses, so far.

A senior police officer said, “Based on a tip-off, Chandan was nabbed at Nelamangala toll gate when he was coming to the city in his car, late at night. We traced his movements and he was brought to the station for interrogation.”

“We have recorded eight people’s statements, including the staff and eyewitnesses, and a notice has been issued to a private builder, who is the owner of the property. They did not bother to close the floor’s window and it has been kept open ever since the pub opened. We have asked for details from the directors and management of the builder. Once we get a response from them we will arrest some more people on charges of negligence causing death.”

