Coriander price soars; bunch selling at Rs 70

BENGALURU: Heavy pre-monsoon showers have taken a toll on coriander crops, pushing the cost for the herb up to Rs 70 per bundle.

The rate has increased substantially in the last 15 days. According to Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), one kg of coriander leaves cost Rs 295 as of Tuesday, while the same amount was priced at `150 a few days back. Speaking to TNIE, Dileep Kumar, who owns fruit and vegetable store Green House in Chandra Layout, said that one bundle of coriander leaves cost Rs 70. “Just 15 days back, it was Rs 30,’’ he said. Even prices of mint, methi and curry leaves have shot up.

Bengaluru gets coriander from farmers in Anekal, Chandapura and surrounding villages. S Shivaraj, a HOPCOMS salesman in RT Nagar, said while there is high demand for coriander, supply is less. “Last month’s heavy showers have damaged crops — seeds were washed away. Plants need 25 days to grow. In the last 15 days, coriander leaves prices started shooting up. It may take another 10 days for prices to get back to normal,’’ he added.

Some people have complained about the non-availability of coriander leaves. “I haven’t been able to buy coriander from the shop near my house. Even the street vendors are not getting good quality leaves. It’s better to just grow it on the terrace,’’ Shivani, a resident of Basavangudi said.

This high price has affected restaurants too. Srirangan, who runs SLV Hotel, said, “We need coriander to make chutney. Without it, the right flavour doesn’t come through. Just because costs have shot up, we cannot increase prices of idli-chutney, dosa-chutney or meals.”

Horticulture expert S V Hittalamani said now that farmers will start sowing coriander seeds again, which will result in more supply in a few weeks. However, he said that the cost for coriander will then drop, affecting farmers.