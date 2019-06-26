Home Cities Bengaluru

Coriander price soars; bunch selling at Rs 70

Some people have complained about the non-availability of coriander leaves.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Heavy pre-monsoon showers have taken a toll on coriander crops, pushing the cost for the herb up to Rs 70 per bundle.

The rate has increased substantially in the last 15 days. According to Horticultural Producers’ Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), one kg of coriander leaves cost Rs 295 as of Tuesday, while the same amount was priced at `150 a few days back. Speaking to TNIE, Dileep Kumar, who owns fruit and vegetable store Green House in Chandra Layout, said that one bundle of coriander leaves cost Rs 70. “Just 15 days back, it was Rs 30,’’ he said. Even prices of mint, methi and curry leaves have shot up.

Bengaluru gets coriander from farmers in Anekal, Chandapura and surrounding villages. S Shivaraj, a HOPCOMS salesman in RT Nagar, said while there is high demand for coriander, supply is less. “Last month’s heavy showers have damaged crops — seeds were washed away. Plants need 25 days to grow. In the last 15 days, coriander leaves prices started shooting up. It may take another 10 days for prices to get back to normal,’’ he added.

Some people have complained about the non-availability of coriander leaves. “I haven’t been able to buy coriander from the shop near my house. Even the street vendors are not getting good quality leaves. It’s better to just grow it on the terrace,’’ Shivani, a resident of Basavangudi said.

This high price has affected restaurants too. Srirangan, who runs SLV Hotel, said, “We need coriander to make chutney. Without it, the right flavour doesn’t come through. Just because costs have shot up, we cannot increase prices of idli-chutney, dosa-chutney or meals.”

Horticulture expert S V Hittalamani said now that farmers will start sowing coriander seeds again, which will result in more supply in a few weeks. However, he said that the cost for coriander will then drop, affecting farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coriander crops monsoon
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp