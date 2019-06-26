Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporator #1: Citizens to vote for best in Bengaluru

Citizens will evaluate corporators of their respective wards through a survey being conducted by NGO Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB).

Published: 26th June 2019 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens will evaluate corporators of their respective wards through a survey being conducted by NGO Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB). A few corporators will then win the ‘Corporator No. 1 Award’. They will be judged on basis of ward committee meetings, which were implemented in December last year. The idea is reward those corporators who have been conducting them.

“Every one complains about their corporators being unresponsive. There are, however, a few who have been holding ward committee meetings regularly, and these awards will recognise them. We have uploaded an online survey on our website for people to fill,” said Tara Krishnaswamy, co-ordinator, CfB.
She added that there would be multiple awards, depending on the responses. The survey includes questions about number of meetings held, if they were held on the first saturday of the month as mandated by the HC, number of meetings citizen participated in, etc.

This exercise will also ensure citizen participation. “The purpose is to establish citizen participation, without which corporators get away without having solved civic issues,” said Krishnaswamy.  CfB volunteers will select the winners on July 14. Justice Santosh Hegde will preside over the event along with BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun.

Comments

