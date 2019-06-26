From Chachi 420  to Venom, this artiste is scripting success in VFX arena

Taj Zehra By

BENGALURU: The VFX field is only going to grow more now, because it is used everywhere,” said Jaykar Arudra, a VFX supervisor who has worked on films such as Chachi 420, Rim of the World (2019), Raabta (2017), PK (2014) and more. “You have to be extremely observant in this field. And passion and the right attitude are also key,” added the VFX supervisor who was in the city recently for the Bengaluru GAFX Conference.

But the film that earned him the most appreciation was Venom, a 2018 American superhero film. When asked about the experience, he said it was his most challenging project, since, “Reading a comic book is easy but generating a character with equivalent powers is a challenge.”

Arudra breaking into the visual effects industry about two decades ago and has since then, won multiple awards, including the Best Visual Effects Award for Raabta in 2017, the Filmfare award for Best VFX Award for Bombay Velvet in 2016, FICCI-BAF award for outstanding VFX in a commercial in 2015 and an award for the best animated commercial in 2009. The VFX supervisor also showed his prowess in front of a camera when he played a small role in Raabta. “The role I did was just for fun. The best thing for me is to be behind the camera and supervise,” he said.

Currently, Arudra is working on Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukharjee and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. While staying firmly tight-lipped about the film, Arudra did add that, “The film has something an Indian audience has not seen yet.”