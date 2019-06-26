Karnataka HC seeks affidavit on elephant camp facilities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the state to file an affidavit regarding the number of elephant camps run by the state and facilities provided at these camps. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued this direction after hearing the Public Interest Litigation filed by city-based advocate NP Amrutesh. The court demanded that the affidavit be filed within four weeks.

The court also asked the government advocate to provide information on the availability of veterinary doctors in elephant camps. The advocate has asked the state to ensure proper food, water and medical aid to pachyderms at the elephant camps, run by the Forest Department.

Giving the recent death of elephant Drona in Mathigodu camp and another elephant death in Anechowkuru Reserve Forest as examples, the petitioner claimed there are no veterinary doctors to take care of the animals round-the-clock in case of medical emergencies in elephant camps.