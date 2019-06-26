IMA raids continue, gold, papers seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing it’s investigation into the IMA scam, the Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Tuesday raided two more shops belonging to Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the MD of I Monetary Advisory, who fled the country after cheating people of crores.

The shops in Tilaknagar and Yeshwantpur were raided, and police found more than Rs 10 crore worth gold and several documents.

According to sources, the 12 directors of the company, who have been arrested, revealed information about Mansoor’s properties and gold belonging to customers. It is said Mansoor’s properties are worth `300 crore.

Four teams of officials from the Co-operation Department met SIT chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda on Tuesday. Though the officials did not reveal the purpose behind the meeting, it is suspected that Khan might have taken money from co-operative banks. Police are investigating further.