JP Nagar residents to hold ‘peace walk’ on Saturday

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tired of the unauthorised commercialisation, traffic chaos and encroachments on footpaths, residents of JP Nagar 7th Phase have decided to hold a ‘peace walk’ on Saturday. The residents said that despite JP Nagar 24th Main being an arterial road, it is riddled with bad infrastructure, poor traffic planning and unethical commercialisation. JP Nagar resident and member of Citizens for Bengaluru, Rajesh Soundararajan said, “The stretch from Nandini Junction to MLR Convention Centre is hardly 1.8 km long, but it is choked because of countless restaurants, breweries, fitness centres, hookah joints and supermarkets.People park on the roads, which becomes a problem.”

Another resident Praful Dambal said, “Liquor shops, pubs and hookah bars are located in residential areas, which have at least four large schools in less than a 100-metre radius.”