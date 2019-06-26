Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRP canteen gets 21 cops ill?

Around 21 policemen from Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) fell sick after consuming food served by the KSRP canteen on Monday.

Published: 26th June 2019 07:27 AM

Police officers rushed to Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospitals after KSRP men fell ill after eating, on Tuesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

The KSRP platoon of around 100 men was deployed on duty in three places, including the one near IMA. They were served lunch prepared in the KSRP canteen and few staffers working in the canteen supplied the food to their place of duty.

Around 21 men from three places started feeling uneasy after eating. They were immediately rushed to Bowring Hospital where they were treated and discharged on the same day.

According to senior officials of KSRP, they are not sure if the policemen fell sick due to the food served by canteen, the water they consumed or some other food they might have had from other eateries.
Nothing has been confirmed officially. An internal inquiry on the incident is under way.

