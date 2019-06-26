Live Sufi music concert in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a busy week, we all look forward to a relaxing weekend. How about spending your Saturday evening listening to Sufi music? To enthral music connoisseurs in the city, Unalome Project, a city-based community, is organising Soul Soujorn, a live concert with Sufi music.

Soul Soujorn is a platform that brings together artistes from varied disciplines of music, movement and poetry. In each live episode, they curate and present two artistes to collaborate and create a fusion of their art and talent. In its latest episode, Soul Sojourn will present Sufi musicians Khanak Joshi and Mehdi Tebyanian (Iran).

Born in 2006 in Shirdi, Maharashtra, Khanak Joshi is a child prodigy in Indian classical and Sufi music. Since the age of three, Joshi has been learning Hindustani vocal music from Pandit Vinod Kaushik, RP Singh and Vidushi Uma Garg (dean of music department in Delhi University). She has received various accolades over the years and was also the winner of the World Wide Talent Hunt Contest, 2013 which was organised by Shankar Mahadevan. Khanak sings in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, English and Persian.

Tebyanian was born in Iran in 1981. He embarked on his career in music as a DJ and experimented with psychedelic music for 10 years. He left the field of electronic music and fell in love with the traditional sound of tanbour when he visted an ancient Sufi zikr. Tebyanian has been playing the tanbour for 10 years now and has conducted numerous shows in India and Iran.

Soul Sojourn will take place on June 29 at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar and on June 30 at Atta Galata, Koramangala from 7pm to 8.30pm.