Home Cities Bengaluru

Pottery Town may survive, after all

The town is everything for the 500-strong community of potters; officials allay fears of displacement

Published: 26th June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

A worker busy at his job in Pottery Town | Gourav Pratap Mishra

By Gourav Pratap Mishra and Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Relief may be in sight for craftsmen of Pottery Town. Forced to get scattered all over Bengaluru in search of an alternative livelihood, after their land came under the planned Metro project, the potters may not have to leave the area after all.

The 16,800 sq.ft-land, which the potters have been living and working since 1974, belongs to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the agency had said they are violating rules and need to vacate the area. However, M G Ravindra, BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bangalore East, said, “We are not displacing them. We are just pushing them to one acre of the area as they have spread their business to two. Once the work is done, their initial two-acre work area will be restored to them.”

No concrete structure is being razed in the area, BBMP Project Special Commissioner Ravikumar Surpur said. “The potters will be allotted their space once the construction of the Metro line is done,” he added.
The 500-strong community, which settled here when the potters’ association, Kumbhara Kara Kushala Kaigharika Sahakara, was given a 30-year lease for about 30 families to establish shops, has been a worried lot over the last few months.

Potter G Rajshekhar (50) said, “We have lived on this small piece of land for decades. Three months ago, we were told that we need to vacate the land.”In April, almost 50 per cent of the area was marked by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for their dumpyard. A Metro official said on condition of anonymity, “We sought the potters’ assent to occupy 50 per cent of the land, covering the school ground and a few shops till the burning point. When Metro work starts, we will require space to store the construction material, hence the need for a dumpyard.”

Potters say they were told in the presence of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, potters’ association president Nanjundappa, and association secretary Ananda at a Janaspandana programme that 30-50 per cent of the land will be acquired by BMRCL. They add that Ananda convinced a few potters on releasing the patch of land to BMRCL, and their signatures were taken on a letterhead and handed over to BMRCL.

Since then, they have held two protests urging Metro authorities to drop their plan. “The move came as a shock. I was born and brought up here. How can I see this getting converted into a dumpyard?” Rajendran (37) said.

The potters rely on four furnaces. If they are shifted out, installing another furnace point would be a challenge, said Chinnaraju (66), considered one of the finest potters around. “We have to seek permission from many departments if we have to re-establish the burning point,” he said.

After their plight came to light, Srinivasmurthy has been working on getting a stay on BMRCL’s planned demolition. He told CE, “I will attend a meeting on June 26 with BMRCL. I am also working to get a confirmation from them that the area will not be razed.”

Crafting a living in the city

Each family moulds over 70,000 chai kulhad (cups) every day, fetching each member about `2,000 daily.
Gottigere-Nagawara Metro line will be laid 60ft underground, through Shivajinagar-Cantonment-Pottery town-Venkateshpura-Arabic college-Nagawara.
Every year, over 3,000 foreigners visit Pottery Town for research and shopping.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pottery Town
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp