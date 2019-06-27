4 killed, 3 critical in road accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people, including an eight-month-old baby, died while three others were severely injured when an SUV toppled over after hitting a bike. The tragedy occurred at Kannamangalapalya Gate on Ballari Road on Wednesday evening.

The deceased are Parvathamma and Nagaveni, both aged 40 years and residents of Shivakote near Yalahanka; and Shashikumar (35), a resident of Gudibande in Chikkaballapura. Divya, Rathnamma and Chandrasekhar, who were in the SUV, have sustained serious injuries and their condition is said to be critical. Four others escaped with minor injuries.

“Rash and negligent driving led to the incident,” Devanahalli traffic police said.