American bodybuilder aims to provide tips to fitness freaks 

Currently, India is witnessing a great boom in the fitness industry as youngsters and middle-aged people have shown keen interest to keep themselves healthy.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kai Greene arrives in Bengaluru on Wednesday  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Krishan Roy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage fitness freaks and training enthusiasts, Kai Greene, three-time winner of Arnold Classic Competition 2009, 2010 and 2016, landed at iFitness Academy, Bengaluru, on June 26. The American IFBB professional bodybuilder, personal trainer, artist and actor was passionate about bodybuilding since his childhood and started exercising at the age of nine. 

Currently, India is witnessing a great boom in the fitness industry as youngsters and middle-aged people have shown keen interest to keep themselves healthy. Greene is visiting India to train them to build a strong physique and also to increase the pace of developing the body through dynamic gyms and training tutorials. He also wants to set up bodybuilding as a sport in India.

Greene had already visioned his future career in bodybuilding at a very early age and started training since he was 12. Pop culture and television shows interest Kai Greene other than bodybuilding.

Being brought up in a foster home, he never allowed any distraction to overcome his goal and passion. He said, “The most powerful mentor you can have is your goal and commitment towards your passion. No dream can come true until you work hard and create it.” With his years of experience in bodybuilding, he also introduced the concept of ‘mind muscle connection’ to bodybuilders and trainers.

