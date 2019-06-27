Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP signs MoU with Dutch firm

At present, workers sit on the floor and segregate waste into paper, plastic, glass bottles, etc.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dutch firm Sweep Smart, which signed an MoU with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to upgrade Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) last month, has selected two centres of the 10 sanctioned for the project. 

“We have selected one DWCC located between Nagawara and HBR Layout wards and another in Kengeri, both of which will be upgraded in four months. At present, workers sit on the floor and segregate waste into paper, plastic, glass bottles, etc. We will upgrade to include conveyor belts for the sorting process and baler machines to compress sorted waste,” said Rob Tholenaars, country director of Sweep Smart in India.
“When the sorted waste is compressed in balers, more dry waste of larger weight can be fit into the trucks which go for recycling or aggregation. We will be ensuring sanitation, safety, electricity, proper building structure and flooring for the workers,” he said. 

