Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to restructure wards before 2020 civic polls

 After a gap of ten years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have started the delimitation exercise.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of ten years, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have started the delimitation exercise. Following the directives of the Supreme Court, Karnataka High Court and the Election Commission, the BBMP has to restructure the wards based on the population size. 
BBMP held a meeting with the urban development department officials on Wednesday in this regard.
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad told TNIE that there was a proposal to reorganise the wards for the next year’s municipal elections, scheduled for August 2020.

“Based on the population size of around 37,000-47,000, the boundaries of the wards will be redrawn. A rough draft has been prepared.  As per the 2011 Census the delimitation has to be done,” he said.

The delimitation was not done before the 2014 civic elections. So for the 2020 polls, it will have to be done. After the urban development department gives its nod, the revenue officials will survey the areas and redo the boundaries. A detailed discussion with corporators will also be held.

Prasad said the draft will be ready by August and will be open for public scrutiny for a month, It  will be finalised by October and ready for the next municipal elections. 

S G Nagaraj, Chairman, Town Planning and Improvement Standing Committee, said there was also a proposal to extend the boundary of Bengaluru city and divide the city into three zones- -north, south and central. B H Anilkumar, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, said they received details on ward boundaries and work was in progress.

Last year the BBMP standing committee had put a proposal to decentralise the civic agency into five corporations.  The BBMP was formed in 2007 with a total of 100 wards, seven CMCs, one TMC and 110 villages. In 2008, the government increased this to 147. In July 2009, it was further increased to 198.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp