Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru citizens can participate in BBMP budget

App to look into complaints, address pressing issues on priority basis, in terms of fund allocation at ward level 
 

Published: 27th June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Smart City Limited, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) is working on an app that allows citizens to participate in the BBMP budget. This is under the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).  The ICCC was earlier announced as an integrated grievance redressal centre, that looks into all kinds of complaints from citizens. The mobile app proposal, which is at a nascent stage, will address pressing issues on priority basis, in terms of fund allocation at the ward-level. 

Explaining how it will work, a BenSCL official said,” For a particular ward, 70 per cent of the complaints could be about roads, 20 for solid waste management and so on. A fund set aside for each ward will be fed into the app. Based on the data gathered from citizens, the funds will be distributed through an algorithm, giving more money to issues that have gathered most complaints.”He said that even with roads, the app will further classify each street. 

“If a particular street has more complaints of potholes as compared to others, it will receive more funds under the roads category. This is so that citizens have a say in the budget allocation. Even the corporators and MLAs will have a login, to complain about these issues. When issues are discussed in the council, elected representatives will have data to back them up when they ask for funds,” the official said, further adding,” Funds won't be allocated as per the whims and fancies of a select few. The system is to see how efficiently resources can be used for the benefit of tax-paying citizens.”

A brief presentation has been made to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner (projects), Ravikumar Surpur and  Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), which is the nodal agency for smart city project in Karnataka. A more detailed proposal is being worked on and BBMP, KUIDFC will have to approve it, for it to be implemented.

For those without the app, the ICCC would be aggregating complaints received through Facebook, Twitter, hand-written letters, calls to control room, and the likes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Budget bengaluru
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp