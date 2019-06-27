Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru kids wear aprons and hats for cooking contest

Young chefs geared up to showcase their culinary skills at the Forum Junior Chef Competition.

The competition was split into junior and senior categories

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Young chefs geared up to showcase their culinary skills at the Forum Junior Chef Competition. It was split into a junior category (7-10 years) and senior category (11-15 years). In the junior category the contestants were required to make two dishes in a one-hour time frame. In the senior category, the contestants were required to make three dishes in a one-hour time frame. The competition also aimed to teach and assess participants on kitchen organisation, food safety, creative plating and delicious flavours, showcasing the talents of some of India’s finest young chefs. 

The event held at eight Forum malls in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Udaipur. The children were asked to cook on induction stoves provided by the organisers, while all cooking ingredients were brought by the children themselves.  The contestants brought out their culinary best using vegetarian ingredients in a creative manner. 

In the Bengaluru finale, which happened on June 23, the first place was bagged by Siyona in the junior category, while Avyaktha and Saanvi won the second and the third places, respectively. In the senior category, Eshaan bagged the first place, while Michelle and Shachita won the second and the third places, respectively. 

The contestants were judged on different parameters such as taste, hygiene, dish presentation and best use of ingredients. Muhammed Ali, COO, Prestige Retail, stated, “The competition aims to educate and inspire kids to reach their greatest potential and pursue their passions, by providing them with exciting and interactive opportunity to develop their skills in a fun and safe environment.”

