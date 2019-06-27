Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens object to cops’ leaked pub visit

Police inspect pubs and bars in Indirangar; petitioners say they had taken prior measures to reduce music level

Published: 27th June 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of police personnel headed by the Commissioner of Police inspected pubs and bars at Indiranagar, to check the noise pollution at the area. The petitioners raised objections saying that since they were alerted about the visit through WhatsApp groups, the pubs had taken prior measures to reduce their music level. The Additional Commissioner of Police had also submitted the schedule of the surprise visit to the court in a sealed cover, which was ordered not to be opened without the permission of the court. 

The petitioners filed an objection before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad. The court has adjourned the hearing to July 17, to pass the interim directions on the implementation of noise pollution rules across the state, mechanism for receiving complaints on noise pollution and its redressal, declaration of silent zone, and initiation of prosecution against violators by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). 

The court said there was no publicity about people complaining against noise pollution and it should be ensured that the complainant’s identity is not revealed. The court also pointed out that it will issue directions for declaration of silent zones so that the measurement of noise level can be done accordingly. 
In the affidavit filed before the court, along with noise level reports, the Additional Commissioner of Police said they have taken several measures to check on the noise pollution.

In the early hours of June 22, a team of police personnel led by city police Commissioner Alok Kumar along with officials of KSPCB visited several spots in Indiranagar, Church Street and Koramangala area. The KSPCB officials used sound measuring equipments to measure the sound level. Another team led by the DCP also checked noise levels in Indiranagar. The counsel of BBMP said that they have also issued notices to pubs, bars and other establishments on roof tops, to check whether they have violated norms. 

EQUIPMENT USELESS? 

The Additional Commissioner Police said that the sound meters procured by the police on June 13, 2019 were found to be unfit for calibration and certification.  On this, the court told the state: “Now you have admitted that the equipment you procured are useless.” 

The Additional CP said, “The Commissionerate of Police is fully-geared and committed to ensure strict compliance of the sound restrictions and limits by the pub and bar owners throughout the city, including Indiranagar. Any deviance from the mandated norms by any commercial establishment will be dealt with stringently, in accordance with law.”

