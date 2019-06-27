ED set to attach IMA's Rs 200 crore-worth assets in Karnataka

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate, Bengaluru has expedited investigation in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam and is shortly going to issue orders for the provisional attachment of immovable assets of IMA in Karnataka under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The New Indian Express has reliably learnt that IMA properties that have been identified are worth around Rs 200 crore.

“The ED is shortly going to issue the PAO of these assets. On June 24, the Directorate had summoned the manging director of IMA - Mohammed Mansoor Khan and seven other directors - Dada Peer, Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Nizammudin Azeemuddin, Afshan Tabassum, Afsar Pasha and Arshad Khan, who are presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team. The seven directors had deposed before the ED on Monday and are co-operating with the investigation.

The Directorate has summoned eight more people, including some partners, who are associated with IMA and are privy to the dealings of the fraudulent company. According to preliminary investigation, the Directorate has also identified the proceeds of the money/deposits in the ponzi scheme.