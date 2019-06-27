Home Cities Bengaluru

Keep your migraine headaches in check with these yoga poses

According to a study published in the International Journal of Yoga, people who practised yoga for 30 minutes and five times a week reported fewer migraine episodes with less intensity.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr G Prakash
Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a study published in the International Journal of Yoga, people who practised yoga for 30 minutes and five times a week reported fewer migraine episodes with less intensity. They also scored lower on the Headache Impact Test, often used by doctors to help diagnose migraine patients. Yoga helps the parasympathetic nervous system lower your blood pressure and slow down your heart rate. This helps the body recover from stressful events like migraines. Unlike migraine medication that works to alleviate symptoms, a naturopathy-based approach involving lifestyle changes, stress management, and yoga offers a more holistic approach to reduce the number of migraine episodes as well as their intensity.
 

The best yoga poses for migraine relief

There are many yoga poses that are designed to target tension and stress, two major contributing factors to migraine. These poses are designed to improve the blood flow to your brain and relax your nervous system.

Three poses you can try to relieve your migraine headaches

Balasana
This pose helps calm down the nervous system. Kneel down on the floor with your toes together. Spread your knees wide and make sure that your hips are resting on your heels. Once your body has adjusted to this position, exhale deeply, lean forward, and let your chest rest on top of your thighs while your forehead touches the floor. Keep your arms extended with your palms facing down. Stay in this position for a little over a minute and allow your shoulders and neck to release all tension. Once you are done, use the palm of your hands to push yourself back up.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana 
This pose helps open up the chest and shoulders, and works wonders to reduce anxiety. Lie on your back and ensure that your knees are bent, and feet are flat on the floor. Extend your arms, and place your palms on the floor. Lift up your pelvic region, followed by the torso. Make sure your head and shoulders are on the floor, and your feet and thighs remain parallel. Be in this position for a minute. Lower your pelvic region and torso back on to the floor, and allow your knees to slowly sink downward till you are lying completely flat

Adho Mukha Svanasana 
‘Downward Facing Dog’ helps increase blood circulation to the brain. Sit down on your knees and align them under your hips. Your wrists should be aligned with your shoulders. Make sure your elbows are completely stretched and your back is relaxed. Spread your fingers down, and press down slowly. Ensure that the weight remains equally distributed between both your hands. Slowly lift the knees off the floor till your legs are completely straight. Lift up your pelvis and lengthen the spine as much as you can without straining your back. Be in this position for two minutes. Once you are done, bend your knees gently and return to the original position

It is recommended to perform these poses under the supervision of a trained yoga instructor until you master them. You will start to experience relief from migraine symptoms in a matter of weeks if you pursue your yoga routine regularly, embedding the above poses.

The author is Dy CMO, Jindal Naturecure Institut

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp