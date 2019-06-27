Home Cities Bengaluru

Marathon surgery restores 'identity' of Bengaluru man after face disfigured in accident

The story of 33-year-old Vikram is not just about recuperating from an accident but also regaining his identity.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The story of 33-year-old Vikram is not just about recuperating from an accident but also regaining his identity. He met with a road accident and completely lost his face, with even his family failing to recognise him.

Vikram after the surgery

Vikram suffered injuries on his face and upper neck when his car collided into a stationary truck parked on the roadside, leaving the vehicle half-crushed. The bones that hold the eyeball into the socket were fractured, and the eyeball was dangling out. His nose, cheeks and lips had completely come out. His teeth were broken and he was bleeding profusely.

He was brought to Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road, by a bystander. “Upon initial evaluation, Vikram was found to have severe haemorrhagic shock and his blood pressure could not even be recorded,” Dr Bharath S P, consultant cosmetic and plastic surgeon, at the hospital, said.

His face revealed severe trauma with crush injury, exposing multiple pieces of facial bony fragments. There was a lot of blood in the throat, which increased the risk of blood suddenly entering his lungs. With low consciousness, there were chances of him choking on it and dying.

He was immediately intubated in the emergency room and airway was secured. After fluid resuscitation, he was taken to the operation theatre in order to stop all the bleeders and stabilise his condition.

It took seven hours for all the bleeders to be stopped, and the contamination to be removed so that no infection occurred. Before proceeding for a technical surgery to fix the facial fractures, a temporary closure was done for Vikram to recover and stabilise.

After emergency surgery, he was put in the ICU for complete stabilisation over the next five days, with multiple blood transfusions and ventilator support. It took 12 hours to fix all the facial bones. Owing to multiple fractures in his mouth and jaw, Vikram could not chew or even swallow, so feeding was managed with a tube. He was evaluated by an ophthalmologist for his left eye vision.

Once stable, Vikram was able to take oral liquids with straw and syringe. “Post dental rehabilitation and with mouth exercising, he is much better now. His vision is also restored. We are just treating the scars with scar massages, otherwise the patient is doing fine,” the doctor said.

“I never thought I would get back to normal,” Vikram said. “I was in a very critical condition and my face was completely damaged. I was shattered when I saw myself after regaining consciousness, and had zero hopes of getting back my identity. But today I’m glad that I have got my face back, all thanks to all the doctors and the staff at the hospital,” he added. 

According to Bharath, in such road traffic accidents, it is also crucial for bystanders to take the responsibility and help the patient reach the nearest hospital on time as each second can make a difference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
face surgery medical miracle road accident Columbia Asia Hospital Bengaluru doctors
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp