Provide status of BBMP advt bye-laws, HC tells State

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a batch of public interest litigation to July 23 to issue the directions on the finalisation of the Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bye-laws 2018 submitted by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Before adjourning the matter, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad, also questioned the State, as the counsel of the petitioner pointed out that the pending of the bye-law for more than three months has to be treated as granting deemed approval by the State Government, as contemplated under Section 425 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act. In response, Advocate General Uday Holla submitted that the issue was discussed in the meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister on Monday.

The court also pressed the need of a mechanism to enable citizens to complain about the unauthorised hoardings in city and asked the State to furnish the data of cases registered for violation of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.