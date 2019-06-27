Shanthi Sagar Grand opens doors to serve customers in Malleswaram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New Shanthi Sagar, Bengaluru’s iconic restaurant chain with a history of 20 years, has now re-launched its Malleswaram outlet as Shanthi Sagar Grand. The renovated restaurant was inaugurated by Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, MLA of Malleswaram constituency, in the presence of other dignitaries and guests earlier this week. The age-old brand has revamped its Malleswaram outlet and increased its offerings to cater to a wider spectrum of audience.

“New Shanthi Sagar is a well-known name for healthy, nutritious and traditional food in Bengaluru. The restaurant in Malleswaram has been catering to the needs of residents of this area for many decades now. I am happy to inaugurate the renovated outlet of Shanthi Sagar Grand and hope they carry forward the longstanding legacy with a pinch of twist. I wish the team good luck,” said, Ashwathnarayan while addressing the gathering present at the launch.

The newly inaugurated outlet is spread across three floors and has both AC and non-AC sections where customers can enjoy mouth-watering food. The new facility also houses an air-conditioned party hall that can accommodate 250 people. The restaurant will soon launch a mocktail bar which will serve some signature drinks along with other crowd pleasers and fresh juices. It also serves other popular cuisines, including North Indian, Bombay street food and Chinese.

“With the inauguration of Shanthi Sagar Grand, we step foot into a new chapter in the history of the chain. While we retain the taste and standard we have always been providing, with the new setup, we are also looking at introducing fusion food, combos and a unique mocktail bar. We have revamped the interiors and the seating arrangement to make it more appealing to the younger audiences,” said Indudhara Thyagaraj, partner of Shanthi Sagar Grand.