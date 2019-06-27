Home Cities Bengaluru

Shanthi Sagar Grand opens doors to serve customers in Malleswaram

The newly inaugurated outlet is spread across three floors and has both AC and non-AC sections where customers can enjoy mouth-watering food.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Malleswaram MLA Ashwathnarayan and actress Amulya at Shanthi Sagar Grand kitchen after its launch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: New Shanthi Sagar, Bengaluru’s iconic restaurant chain with a history of 20 years, has now re-launched its Malleswaram outlet as Shanthi Sagar Grand. The renovated restaurant was inaugurated by Dr Ashwathnarayan C N, MLA of Malleswaram constituency, in the presence of other dignitaries and guests earlier this week. The age-old brand has revamped its Malleswaram outlet and increased its offerings to cater to a wider spectrum of audience.

“New Shanthi Sagar is a well-known name for healthy, nutritious and traditional food in Bengaluru. The restaurant in Malleswaram has been catering to the needs of residents of this area for many decades now. I am happy to inaugurate the renovated outlet of Shanthi Sagar Grand and hope they carry forward the longstanding legacy with a pinch of twist. I wish the team good luck,” said, Ashwathnarayan while addressing the gathering present at the launch.

The newly inaugurated outlet is spread across three floors and has both AC and non-AC sections where customers can enjoy mouth-watering food. The new facility also houses an air-conditioned party hall that can accommodate 250 people. The restaurant will soon launch a mocktail bar which will serve some signature drinks along with other crowd pleasers and fresh juices. It also serves other popular cuisines, including North Indian, Bombay street food and Chinese. 

“With the inauguration of Shanthi Sagar Grand, we step foot into a new chapter in the history of the chain. While we retain the taste and standard we have always been providing, with the new setup, we are also looking at introducing fusion food, combos and a unique mocktail bar. We have revamped the interiors and the seating arrangement to make it more appealing to the younger audiences,” said Indudhara Thyagaraj, partner of Shanthi Sagar Grand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Shanthi Sagar Bengaluru Malleswaram
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp