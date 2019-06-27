Home Cities Bengaluru

Silt from Bellandur, Varthur lakes may be deposited in Electronics City

Published: 27th June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The silt from Bellandur and Varthur lakes finally have a place where it can be deposited - quarry sites in Electronics City. These abandoned quarry sites are located around 15- 17 km from the two lakes. 

At the recently-held National Green Tribunal (NGT) meeting, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suggested that silt be dumped in Anekal or near Electronics City, and the NGT-constituted committee has shown interest in the latter option. 

This has come as a ray of hope to BBMP and the Bangalore Development Authority, which were looking for spots, as managing the silt has become a challenge for the city administration and government. 

A senior BBMP official said, “The abandoned quarries can be filled up with silt and levelled. After this, a decision will be taken on whether to convert these empty sites into green spaces or use for residential and commercial activities.” 

The BBMP will discuss the matter with the BDA and revenue department. The area has caught a lot of attention because of the demand for land in the city, especially north Bengaluru, and the state will take the final decision on the matter. 

Some BBMP officials have expressed an interest to use the land for development purposes, while converting a part of it into green cover. The silt will, however, have to be treated before making the land fit for development work. According to realtors, the rate per square feet in Electronics Cityranges from Rs 2,000- Rs 5,000. 

According to an IISc, Centre for Ecological Sciences, report on the two lakes, there are two abandoned mines and pits measuring 9.307 acres that can be used for dumping silt. There are also 15 abandoned mines and pits on Begur Cross Road near Nice Road, measuring 65.581 acres. The two places are 15.6 km and 17 km from Bellandur lake, respectively. 

Comments(1)

  • Sushil
    The abandoned query on Kudlu Parappana Agrahara Road can also be used for the same.
    1 hour ago reply
