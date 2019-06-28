Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP committee to conduct audit on road safety

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is finalising its road safety committee by this month end to conduct a road safety audit. The panel will have nine members.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is finalising its road safety committee by this month end to conduct a road safety audit. The panel will have nine members. The audit will look into ensuring safety measures on the road, such as no potholes, proper reflectors, signage and road markings. It will also study blackspots, high-rise pedestrian crossings, humps and traffic signals wherever required.

The team includes five auditors and four urban planners. So far, three consultants have come forward from Bengaluru who are certified by Central Road Research Insitute and MoRTH, said a BBMP official. They are yet to finalise on the team.

“The team will be formed before third week of July and they will be given three months time to complete the audit on all major roads spanning 1,400km. They will look into prevention of road accidents, how to make roads pedestrian-friendly and so on,” said Dr Ravikumar Surpur, Special Commissioner (projects), BBMP.

Suggestions made by P Harishekaran, the city’s traffic commissioner will be forwarded to the team. “We have gone through the suggestions made by the traffic commissioner and have shortlisted few areas which require humps and high-rise medians. However, his suggestion of more than 400 humps in various parts of the city is not feasible,” said an officer from BBMPs traffic engineering cell.

Apart from this, engineers from the smart city project team along with a consultant from Viirtrus Solutions, a private firm which has worked on innovative solutions in Dubai and Australia, is voluntarily conducting a pilot study to contribute to the road safety auditing team. As of now, two locations- Ashoka Pillar Circle and Madhavarao Circle have been looked at. “We have identified two locations where there is a clear design fault. With our study, we found that there will be a 50 per cent reduction in traffic congestion,” said Raghavendra Prasad, chief engineer of smart city project.

Six months ago, hearing a PIL, the Supreme Court formed a committee and listed out an audit as a measure that can be undertaken to understand road accidents in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP road safety bengaluru
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp