Bengaluru woman hires supari killers to get brother murdered, five nabbed

BENGALURU: A woman who had given supari (contract) to kill her elder brother, along with four others, have been arrested by Kengeri police. Investigations revealed that the victim’s attempt to marry off his niece against his sister’s wish led to the murder plan.

Gauramma (45) and Mumtaz (28), both residents of Maruthinagar in Kengeri; Munna (22), from Raichur; Arju and Sakib, both 19, and hailing from West Bengal are accused of murdering Rajashekar (55), a painter, on June 22.

Police said that Gauramma’s second daughter’s was engaged to her uncle’s friend, but Gauramma felt they are not a good match and was trying to cancel the wedding. However, her daughter was insistent on marrying him and approached her uncle Rajashekhar to seek help.

“Rajashekar decided to help his niece despite his sister’s opposition. He kept her in his another sister’s house and was making preparations for the wedding. Gauramma then hatched a plot to kill her own brother and cancel the wedding. She approached Mumtaz, a construction worker and her neighbour, and discussed the plan. She offered her Rs 3 lakh for the job,” police said.

On June 22, Mumtaz called Rajashekar, claiming there was painting work to be done at her old house in Visveswaraya Layout. Rajashekar agreed and went to the spot. Mumtaz allegedly roped in three others, and as soon as Rajashekar reached, the accused killed him by slitting his throat, police said.

“Mumtaz changed her number and also wanted to change homes. However, based on Rajashekar’s call records, she was arrested, and confessed to the crime. Following this, her accomplices were also arrested,” the police added.