BIAL adopts 6 schools; English teachers to be hired  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from six government schools in Devanahalli taluk can look forward to a better education this academic year, thanks to Bangalore International Airport Limited. Block Education Officer at Devanahalli, Gayatri Devi, told TNIE that these schools have been adopted by BIAL as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

“We have entered into an MoU with them recently,” she said. The initiative has been approved by the principal secretary, Education Department and the Directorate of Public Education. The schools adopted by BIAL and will have new buildings with modern teaching materials and new computers, she said.

“BIAL will contribute around Rs 4.5 crore to each school. For the first time, they will have English teachers and computers teachers, whose salaries would be borne by BIAL. A total of 90 teachers are being hired his year.”

The schools are Government Higher Primary School, Kannamangala; GHPS Bettakote; GHPS, Koracharapalya; Middle Primary Government School, Vijayapura; GHPS Bichauara and GHPS, Aradeshanhalli.