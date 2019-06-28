Home Cities Bengaluru

BIAL adopts 6 schools; English teachers to be hired  

Students from six government schools in Devanahalli taluk can look forward to a better education this academic year, thanks to Bangalore International Airport Limited.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Government Higher Primary School Vijayapura which was adopted by BIAL

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students from six government schools in Devanahalli taluk can look forward to a better education this academic year, thanks to Bangalore International Airport Limited. Block Education Officer at Devanahalli, Gayatri Devi, told TNIE that these schools have been adopted by BIAL as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative.

“We have entered into an MoU with them recently,” she said. The initiative has been approved by the principal secretary, Education Department and the Directorate of Public Education. The schools adopted by BIAL and will have new buildings with modern teaching materials and new computers, she said.

“BIAL will contribute around Rs 4.5 crore to each school. For the first time, they will have English teachers and computers teachers, whose salaries would be borne by BIAL. A total of 90 teachers are being hired his year.”

The schools are Government Higher Primary School, Kannamangala; GHPS Bettakote; GHPS, Koracharapalya; Middle Primary Government School, Vijayapura; GHPS Bichauara and GHPS, Aradeshanhalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BIAL Bangalore International Airport government schools
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp