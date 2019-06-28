Home Cities Bengaluru

Chief secretary seeks report on funding of PRR

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar on Thursday asked for a Cabinet note to be readied in connection with the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) so that its funding can be approved by the Cabinet.

Published: 28th June 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Thursday asked for a Cabinet note to be readied in connection with the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) so that its funding can be approved by the Cabinet.

He undertook a review meet of the Rs 17,200-crore PRR project with BDA officials. According to BDA sources, BDA had earlier planned to give cash as compensation for up to two acres of land acquired by it while it planned to provide Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) as well as cash to landowners of property with higher dimensions. The funding model needs to be approved by the Cabinet.

“The Chief Secretary has asked the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department to prepare a Cabinet note on it,” a top BDA official said.

The 65.5km road, proposed to decongest the city’s traffic 12 years ago, will encircle the Outer Ring Road and connect Tumukuru Road and Hosur Road. It will provide seamless connectivity to IT hubs and residential areas including Whitefield, Sarjapur, airport, Varthur and Hosakote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peripheral Ring Road
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp