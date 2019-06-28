Chief secretary seeks report on funding of PRR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Thursday asked for a Cabinet note to be readied in connection with the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) so that its funding can be approved by the Cabinet.

He undertook a review meet of the Rs 17,200-crore PRR project with BDA officials. According to BDA sources, BDA had earlier planned to give cash as compensation for up to two acres of land acquired by it while it planned to provide Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) as well as cash to landowners of property with higher dimensions. The funding model needs to be approved by the Cabinet.

“The Chief Secretary has asked the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department to prepare a Cabinet note on it,” a top BDA official said.

The 65.5km road, proposed to decongest the city’s traffic 12 years ago, will encircle the Outer Ring Road and connect Tumukuru Road and Hosur Road. It will provide seamless connectivity to IT hubs and residential areas including Whitefield, Sarjapur, airport, Varthur and Hosakote.