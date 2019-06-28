Home Cities Bengaluru

Elderly woman abducted by former driver, his friend

A 70-year-old woman has alleged that she was kidnapped by her former driver and his friend after being threatened at knife point.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 70-year-old woman has alleged that she was kidnapped by her former driver and his friend after being threatened at knifepoint. The woman says they took her to Halasuru Gate police station and made her take back some earlier complaints she had filed against them in a pending property dispute case.

Narthan Kumar, the driver, worked for the victim from 2006 to 2008. Narthan knew about a property she owned in Nagarabhavi, and he and his friend forged documents and occupied the place.  

Susheela Sharma, a resident of 15th Cross, Nagarabhavi Stage 2, filed a complaint against Narthan, 30, and his friend Rajesh HN, 47, with Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. According to Sharma, she was at home on June 21 when Narthan and Rajesh barged in and abducted her, between 10-10.30am. When Sharma tried asking them where they were going, they tied her up. They also allegedly assaulted her, threatening to kill her. On reaching the station, the duo told police that Sharma had come to withdraw her complaints.

Sharma’s daughter Sunitha said, “My mother refused to take back the complaints. She didn’t reveal anything about the abduction either. The duo then forced her back into the car and threw her out near Indira Canteen.” She added, “My mother had already filed four complaints against the duo, but no action has been taken.”

The mother and daughter then went to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station and filed another complaint. An officer said that a case has been filed against the duo, and efforts are on to nab them.

